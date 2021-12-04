Well known hotel in Millcreek temporarily closes for winter

A well known hotel in Millcreek Township has temporarily closed its doors.

That is according to the company that is in charge of the Bel-Aire Hotel.

It was reported that the Bel-Aire would be under new ownership a few months ago. The plans however never happened which led to the hotel closing its doors temporarily.

President and CEO of Marshall Hotels and Resorts said that the hotel is only closed for the winter with plans to reopen in Spring of 2022.

The Maryland based company became the hotel’s court-appointed receiver earlier this year.

