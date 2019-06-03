Well known UPMC Park Employee Returns after Heart Surgery

As Baseball lovers flood the stadium for a Seawolves game, many are glad to see a triumphant return to the park for the popular Sausage Man, 75 year old Joe Fiore.

Fiore has been cracking jokes and bringing his larger than life personality to the Smith’s Sausage Shack for 9 seasons now. It’s a place be says he loves.

“It’s the best place to be in the park,” said Fiore. “Look at it, nice weather, its beautiful out. People having good fun. The people make the place, and we do it right here.”

Jeff Burgess, the director of food and beverage says the park guest love seeing Fiore around.

“Joe is magnetic,“ said Burgess. “His personality is magnetic. Once you meet Joe, you’re never a stranger again. He remembers just about everybody he’s ever met. “

Burgess says Fiore called him on a Friday night to tell him he was having Triple Bypass Open Heart Surgery on a Monday. However, there was no need for that.

Flores surgery went well and in less than 30 days post surgery, Fiore was ready to be at the park.