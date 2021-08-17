Wells serving free ice cream for hiring event Wednesday

ANGOLA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Wells Food Corporation will serve free ice cream to any potential employees that stop by their job fair.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Evans Center Volunteer Fire Company, located on 8298 Erie Road in Angola.

The family-owned ice cream and frozen treat manufacturer is looking to fill year-round positions at their Dunkirk facility.

Qualified applicants could receive “offers on the spot.” Any new employees will receive a signing bonus.

