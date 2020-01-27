Wendy’s in Edinboro to reopen, donate and match 100% of sales to family of fatal shooting victim on Jan. 29th

Following a fatal shooting at the Wendy’s in Edinboro over the weekend, they have announced they will match and donate 100% of sales from the Edinboro restaurant on Wednesday, January 29th to the family of the victim, Alexander Cavanah.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Alexander’s family, friends and loved ones,” said James Bodenstedt, owner of MUY! Hamburgers, the franchise organization that operates the Edinboro Wendy’s restaurant. “We want to sincerely thank our brave team members, the first responders and the staff at UPMC who made every attempt to save Alexander’s life, and for the swift efforts of law enforcement which led to the capture of the suspect.”

The restaurant, located at 102 Washington Town Blvd. in Edinboro, is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m. According to Wendy’s, grief counseling, as well as bereavement leave, is also being provided to Wendy’s team members.