Wendy’s issues statement following Saturday’s shooting

Wendy’s restaurants have made a statement following the shooting that claimed the life of 22-year old Alexander Cavanah.

The statement reads:

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Alexander’s family, friends and loved ones. We want to thank our brave team members, the first responders and the staff at UPMC who made every attempt to save Alexander’s life, and for the swift efforts of law enforcement which led to the capture of the suspect.”

The restaurant plans to open on Wednesday. The franchise will donate and match all proceeds from sales on to benefit Alexander’s family.