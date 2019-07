30 years later and the Wesbury Chicken BBQ is still going strong.

Thousands of people come to this annual event, which features barbecue chicken and ribs to eat, and lots to do.

You can come for the food, or you can just enjoy the craft fair, musical entertainment, and the classic car cruise in.

This Meadville tradition came about from a simple picnic at a rummage sale years ago.

The event goes until 5 o’clock Sunday.