Wesleyville Fire Department hosts seventh annual Christmas tree fundraiser

A local fire department is helping the community get into the holiday spirit.

The Wesleyville Fire Department is hosting it’s seventh annual Christmas tree fundraiser.

This fundraiser begins tonight as the trees will be on sale ranging from $35 to $50.

All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the fire department.

The trees are located at Denny’s Service Center on Buffalo Road.

“We look forward to helping the community and we’re just asking for the community to come out and support us and come get a tree from a local non-profit organization and help out the fire department being able to continue with training and equipment we may need and anything else we may need down the road,” said Tim Bordewicz, Staff Member at Wesleyville Fire Department.

If you are looking to get a tree from this event here are the times that you can do so: