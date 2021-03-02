Wesleyville Fire Department seeks to gain more volunteer fire fighters

Wesleyville Fire Department is hoping to gain more volunteers.

Tonight, Wesleyville Fire Department invited people from the community to join their weekly station drill.

People could learn more about what goes on at the station and why they would want to volunteer.

According to the department’s vice president, fire departments are down to 30,000 to 50,000 volunteers in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Four hours of your time a week is worth so much more than money right now because we need the bodies. We need the people down here to be able to help us answer the calls and to better serve our community,” said Steve Alfieri, Vice President of the Wesleyville Fire Department.

Wesleyville Fire Department is open to helping those who want to become volunteers.