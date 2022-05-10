Donations are pouring in for a family in Wesleyville that was left homeless after a fire.

The fire happened on the night of May 9 in the 2700 block of Euclid Boulevard.

On Tuesday night, the Wesleyville Hose Company accepted donations to help the family get back on their feet.

People showed up to Wesleyville Hose Company to donate money, gift cards, toys and clothes.

The Wesleyville fire chief said that it’s great to see such a positive response to a family who lost everything including their pets.

“It’s amazing to see how our community is coming out to be able to help our local residents. That’s what we all are. We’re here as a family,” said Steve Alfieri, Captain and Treasurer of Wesleyville Hose Company.

Two dogs and two cats were also lost in this fire.