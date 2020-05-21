West 11th Street home damaged after Thursday afternoon fire

A family is left in shock after being told by a neighbor that their house was on fire as they were sitting inside.

Erie Fire Department crews responded to calls of a structure fire at the 1100 block of West 11th Street just before 12:30 p.m.

According to the deputy fire chief, once on scene, crews were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes and most of the damage was on the top floor of the three-story home.

The homeowner explained that everyone who was in the house, including her baby and four pets were able to get out safely.

“I’m thankful everyone is okay. It still doesn’t feel real. I feel like I’m watching somebody else’s house right now, I just can’t believe it all. It will hit me later, I guess.” said Olivia Berrier.

The deputy chief also stated that the Red Cross was contacted to help with the family and there wasn’t any damage to the houses nearby. There is no official word on what caused the fire to break out.