West 11th Street home damaged by fire

An Erie home was damaged by a fire this afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of West 11th Street just before noon today.

Once on the scene, fire crews say it took about 15 minutes to get the fire out. The family was inside the home at the time of the fire, but all got out safely.

Most of the damage appears to be on the second and third floors of the home. Neighboring homes were not damaged.

Red cross has been notified to assist the family. At this time it is not known where the fire started.