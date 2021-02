The second Chick-fil-A in the region has officially opened its doors.

The new restaurant is now open on West 12th Street near Yorktown Center, and will provide approximately 90 full and part-time jobs.

A company spokesperson says the two restaurants in Erie County will give guests the ability to choose the closest restaurant to where they live or shop.

The dining room will not be open initially, but drive-thru and curbside service will be offered.