Signs of progress on a long talked-about project in Millcreek Township. Demolition crews tear down the former Eat ‘N’ Park restaurant building in the 25 hundred block of West 12th street.

The Eat ‘N’ Park closed in January 2019 and has been vacant ever since.

According to Millcreek Supervisor Dan Ouellet, construction of a new Chik-Fil-A is still planned.

There’s no timetable, but Ouellet says the township recently approved an expansion of the drive thru.