West 12th Street IHOP closing, to be turned into new, original-concept restaurant

IHOP on West 12th Street is closing, making way for a new restaurant.

Scott Enterprises announced today that IHOP on West 12th Street will be converted into a new, original-concept restaurant this summer.

This West Erie IHOP location will remain open until March 31, 2021.

According to Scott Enterprises, the company’s team of chefs and restaurant executives are currently developing the concept and menu. Additional details on the new restaurant will be released this Spring.

“We are excited to introduce another creative restaurant to the Erie Market” says Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises. “Our company has had great success with thinking outside of the box, and we’ve been pleased with the performance of our latest projects in Erie, including Oliver’s Rooftop restaurant and bar, The Hampton Inn on Erie’s Bayfront and Erie Axe Throwing.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted trends in the restaurant industry” says Nick Scott Jr., Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “More and more brands have entered the breakfast category in recent years, and the pandemic collapsed demand, with more people working from home. We believe that this restaurant location will be ideal for a family-focused restaurant that will be able to offer better options with indoor dining and an outdoor patio, as well as takeout and delivery.”

“During this restaurant transformation project, a primary focus will be to retain as many of our incredible employees as possible” explains Chris N. Scott, Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “We are fortunate to have the ability to absorb most of our current IHOP employees at our other restaurants. Of course, many of the same job positions will be available at the new restaurant when it opens this Summer.”