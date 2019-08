The city of Erie is taking on a new study to see if a traffic signal should be removed on West 6 Street and Raspberry Street.

Next Thursday, August 15, the signal will be set to flash on and off for drivers. Stop signs will be installed on Raspberry Street. The test must last 90 days before the traffic signal can be removed.

According to the city, this test is in result of attempting to reduce fuel consumption, emissions, and driver frustration due to unnecessary delay.