Construction to improve West 8th Street is underway. The city plans on completing the construction this fall.

Despite the ongoing construction on West 8th Street east of Pittsburgh Avenue, the city plans on keeping traffic flowing with few restrictions.

Officials from the City of Erie Engineering Department said that the project will improve mobility for cars and pedestrians traveling on West 8th Street.

The assistant city engineer said that there will be many improvements, including repaving the streets and making the area more accessible.

“This is a project that we identified quite some time ago as an important need for the city. Basically we’re going to be installing sidewalks, new curbs, driveways, ADA ramps. There is also going to be some trees put in,” said Jason Sayers, City of Erie.

Sayers said that construction is scheduled to be complete before November of this year.