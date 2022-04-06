A long-desired plan for a new corridor on West 8th Street between Pittsburgh Avenue and Greengarden is beginning to take shape.

It’s a $3 million plan that will connect West 8th Street work with improvements already underway in Millcreek.

The hope is to clean up the neighborhood not only for drivers but for pedestrians who walk in the area as well.

It’s part of a general plan to clean up the entrance to Presque Isle State Park and is one of several major renovation projects approved for this construction season.