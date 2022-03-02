In just one month, the City of Erie plans to make improvements to West 8th Street. It’s a $3 million project city officials have been working on for several years.

In April of 2022, the City of Erie plans to start the project on West 8th Street. This includes streetscape improvements west of Greengarden.

For several years, the City of Erie has been working on a plan to improve the West 8th Street corridor.

The city plans to provide streetscape enhancements for pedestrians and drivers of West 8th Street between Pittsburgh Avenue East to Greengarden.

“There’s going to be signals. There’s going to be turning lanes at 8th and Lincoln, left and right turn signals. There’s going to be streetscaping. So it’s an improvement for a corridor that’s really important to not only the City of Erie, but to our economy and to the people that live here too,” said Liz Allen, President, Erie City Council.

The West 8th Street multimodal project consists of asphalt resurfacing, as well as, the installation of curbs, sidewalks and lighting.

City officials said the work will start sometime in April, and the project is intended to improve the streets leading to the Peninsula.

The president of city council said local business owners and residents thoughts were taken into consideration.

“We’re very much in favor as my business for 21 years. We’re looking forward to the corridor, having some upgrades and looking nicer, especially with road improvements,” said Dave Grab, Owner, Pony Express.

Grab said the city’s engineering department has worked with business owners on West 8th Street to explain the process and their ideas for the project.

Grab also said he is on board.

“Especially of the development of the Bayfront highway with that access and the plans that their looking at in addition to that in Millcreek. The corridor runs all the way through Peninsula Drive, and they’re planning on making improvements,” said Grab.

City officials and business owners said they are excited about this project starting and think it will improve the area for pedestrians.