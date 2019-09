Customers at the West 8th Street Perkins restaurant will have to find another spot for breakfast.

In a post to its customers, the management at Perkins reports that Labor Day was the last day for the restaurant under the Perkins name. New owners have purchased both the Peach Street and Harborcreek Perkins and both of those restaurants will remain open.

The owners chose not to include the West 8th Street location, which could now only re-open under another brand.