West Bayfront neighborhood street corner dedicated in honor of Phillip “Scotty” Askins Sr.

A street corner in Erie’s West Bayfront neighborhood receives an honorary designation.

The southeast corner of West 4th and Chestnut Streets is now known as Phillip “Scotty” Askins Sr. Way.

Askins, the longtime owner of Farrell’s Superette, not on gave back to his customers for 35 years, but everyone in the neighborhood as well. A neighbor approached Erie City Council asked the street to be dedicated in honor of Askins.

“He made sure people were fed. It was a mission in life for him so I thought it was important to recognize his accomplishments.” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.

Askins also founded a ministry called His Shining Lights, which provided a free Thanksgiving dinner. He passed away in 2019.

