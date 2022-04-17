It was a busy Saturday night for West County crews as they battled a trailer fire.

Firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Swanville Road in Fairview Township just before 6:30 p.m. on April 16.

Crews were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on scene. They did however manage to knock down the fire quickly.

According to the chief of the Fairview Fire Department, there were no injuries reported from this fire.

The trailer was reported as a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.