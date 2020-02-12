West Erie Bayfront residents express ideas for the former 901 Bar and Grill

Jan Ferguson is no stranger to Erie’s West Bayfront neighborhood owning multiple property’s over the the years.

After multiple alarming instances near the former 901 Bar and Grill, Ferguson looks forward to what the new property owner has to offer.

“I think all the neighbors are hoping to get some calm people in that building that are going to contribute to the neighborhood and not do what they’ve been doing, which is ruining property values,” Ferguson said.

Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement for the City of Erie says the new owner has additional properties in Cleveland and New York.

The property was bought in April in hopes of creating a convience store or seafood restaurant.

“We’re looking at other uses that she’s thinking about and she’s going to have a representative contact us and go through the building,” Zimmerman added.

The renovation process is extensive which would include repainting and refurbishing in order to bring the property back to life.

Residents in the neighborhood are attentive in what’s to come for this property.

“They’re very passionate about their neighborhood. The lower west side, this neighborhood has really gone through a nice transition,” Zimmerman said.

Code enforcement is expected to meet with the owner’s representative this week to talk about potential ideas for the future of the building.



