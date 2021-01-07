West Erie County food pantry begins operations inside new Girard Church

If you need help putting food on the table, well, you are in luck.

A food pantry serving Girard and Lake City area residents will begin distributing food today.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the First Christian Cupboard Food Pantry to tell us more details of today’s event.

Beginning today, residents can pick up their food boxes inside of the church. This opportunity will be a social distant event. Before, residents picked up food outside on the East Side of the building where volunteers loaded boxes into their car.

Now, people can park on the west side of the building and use the main entrance to go inside and choose the foods they need.

The food pantry has moved to the new First Presbyterian Church of Girard at 260 East Main Street.

Those who are handicapped will be able to park in the east parking lot of the church. There will be a ramp for you to use in order to enter the church.

Church members advise many to bring their own bags to pack and carry food.

Susan Mueller, chair of the Christian Cupboard Food Pantry, says before the pandemic began the number of people coming to receive food was much lower.

She also says this opportunity comes on the first Thursday of each month.

“This is part of our church mission, as well as the other churches in the community, to help those who are in need. We do have more people using our services now, people that have not ever been here before. We are happy to be here to help and we’re so excited to be able to be in our new facility,” said Susan Mueller, board chair, Christian Cupboard Food Pantry.

The food distribution will take place today from 1 until 5 p.m.