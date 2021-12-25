West Lake Fire Department responds to overnight garage fire in Millcreek

Correction: Only the West Lake Fire Department responded to this fire.

The West Lake Fire Department was called to the 300 block of Clifton Drive for a reported garage fire.

The calls for the garage fire came in around 12:40 a.m. on December 25th.

According to witnesses at the scene, the smoky fire did not cause any major damage to the garage or house.

The only loss from this fire was a car that was parked in the garage.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause is currently under investigation.

