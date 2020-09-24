West Lake Fire Dept. receives $1,300 donation from Erie Distillery

A volunteer fire department will buy life-saving equipment thanks to a generous donation.

Erie Distillery presenting a $1,300 check to West Lake Fire Department.

The money was raised during a fundraiser concert last Sunday at the distillery and will be used to buy four sets of body armor.

West Lake’s Assistant Fire Chief says he was blown away by the amount of money that was raised.

“Sometimes we’re in this line of fire and and we get ourselves in dangerous situations sometimes. This is going to be a great life saving gift from these guys at Erie Distillery and all the people that came here and donated,” said Dennis Albrewczynski, assistant chief, West Lake Fire Department.

Erie Distillery plans to hold another fundraiser next summer.