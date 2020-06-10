West Mead Volunteer Fire Department don’t like the idea of a regionalized Fire Department

Officials with West Mead Volunteer Fire Department said that they don’t like the idea of a regionalized Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Chief Chris Simmons talked with the city supervisors about the positive relationship between his department and Meadville Central.

Simmons said that their working relationship serves the area well and changing that would not serve them well.

Simmons said there has been some talk recently about the volunteer departments becoming regionalized and he does not want to merge with the city.