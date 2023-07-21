(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed that a group of mosquitos collected in Millcreek Township has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The group of mosquitos was collected in Millcreek back on Tuesday, July 18 and marks the third group to test positive for the virus in Erie County this year, although no human cases have been reported.

The health department reports additional monitoring will take place in the area where the mosquitos were collected with appropriated control work to follow depending on the number and type of mosquitos found.

Certain mosquito species carry West Nile virus and can cause an infection in humans that can inflame the brain, and can affect any age group of people, though older adults and with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness.

The Department of Health is offering the following tips to reduce the amount of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by getting rid of standing water:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers, and, in particular, used tires. Tires have become the most important mosquito breeding site in the country.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers, and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky faucets, and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys, and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens, and swimming pools or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use

The Department of Health advises these tips to prevent bites:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events

For more information on West Nile Virus, check out the Department of Health website here.