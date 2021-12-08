West Springfield home damaged by fire

A fire damaged a home in West Springfield Wednesday morning.

Calls went out around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 14000 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the fire. State Police are looking into what may have caused that fire.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

