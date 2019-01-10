Local News

Westbound lane of 26th closed from Raspberry to Cranberry

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 10:49 AM EST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 10:49 AM EST

Street crews confirm that the westbound lane of 26th Street is closed from Raspberry to Cranberry from Water Works. 

We aren't sure at this point how long the closure will last or what the issue is.  Stay tuned for details.

