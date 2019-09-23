Western PA gas prices rise 13 cents following drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, the average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 13 cents higher this week.

Western PA gas prices on average are $2.884 per gallon currently. Average gas prices the week of September 16, 2019 were $2.758, and on September 24, 2019 they were $3.118.

Some states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions saw an increase in gas prices, while most saw only a minimal impact following last weekend’s drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. This caused many states to switch over to winter-blend gasoline last week. This blend is cheaper to produce and sell, compared to summer-blend. This switch had set the stage for a decrease at the pump, which helped ease the effects of increases in the oil and gasoline markets.

Gasoline stocks decreased significantly for a second week, this time by 1.2 million barrels. Total stocks now measure 62.3 million barrels, a nearly 3.5-million-barrel deficit compared to this time last year. Gas prices in the region may fluctuate in the weeks ahead as the market continues to adjust to dynamics in the crude market.