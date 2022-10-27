(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A western Pennsylvania mail carrier has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug trafficking.

The mail carrier is of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, (in Clearfield County), and her illegal activities were in Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties.

On Oct. 26, Amy Bortot, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and “a quantity of marijuana,” said an announcement from the Western District of Pennsylvania US Attorney’s Office.

The guilty plea is one of six related indictments that named 47 defendants as part of the “Return to Sender” investigation.

Bortot used her position as a US mail carrier to receive parcels on behalf of Derek Hillebrand, the alleged leader of a drug trafficking organization. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Bortot received a total of 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 80 kilograms of marijuana. The packages were shipped from California to Pennsylvania.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28, 2023. Bortot faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of $10 million. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the crime and any prior criminal history.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation into the case. The prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.