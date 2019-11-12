Western PA students showed off technology skills in Harrisburg today

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

Students from nine Western Pennsylvania School District’s were at the state capitol today showing off their technology skills.

More than 50 students from the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative were in Harrisburg today to showcase their skills in computer coding, robotics, and drone technology.

Earlier this year, the Wolf Administration awarded the initiative a $299,000 PA Smart Grant.

“I hope this is fun, but it’s also really important for what Pennsylvania needs. You’re going to need these skills to do a good job, have a career. Pennsylvania needs you to take these good jobs and we need you to have these skills. So, thank you for doing this,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D), Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative was created last year to develop educational robotics programming for students in five Pennsylvania counties.