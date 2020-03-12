1  of  7
Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center closing doors due to COVID-19 concerns

Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is on lock down until further notice.

Today, they started enforcing a strict policy of no visitors, vendors or customers. Only medical professionals and certain employees are allowed in. Officials say they are following guidelines from the CDC.

One woman telling us she came all the way from Florida to visit her quadriplegic brother who is staying there. She was stopped at the door.

“I do understand because this is a serious situation, and if you are in there because you are sick. You certainly don’t want sick people going in there. It is very frustrating because I am here for a short period of time. I don’t get to see my brother often.” said Debbie Fraley.

