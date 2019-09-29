Threat of escaped convict from Ohio prompts lockdown of Westmoreland Mall

A mall in Western Pennsylvania was evacuated this afternoon after police believed an escaped jail inmate from Ohio was in the area.

Shoppers at the Westmoreland Mall were told to leave and the mall was placed on lockdown today. The mall is now back open but the search for the inmate continues.

Pennsylvania State Police had tweeted that 24-year old Christopher Clemente, an escapee from the Gallia County Jail in Ohio was believed to be in the area.

A news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says Clemente was one of four inmates who overpowered two guards early this morning and escaped. The four inmates are considered extremely dangerous