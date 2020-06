Erie City Police were called to 26th and Greengarden around 12:40 Sunday morning for a reported erratic driver. Once police attempted to stop the 2004 Silver Honda Civic the driver took off north at a high rate of speed. The chase ended at 8th and Delaware where the 26 year old male last control of the car slamming into three parked cars.

The driver was charged with DUI and is currently waiting arrangement.