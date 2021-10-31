Westwood Racquet Club hosts pickleball tournament

Pickleball is one sport that is quickly gaining popularity.

A pickleball tournament was held in Erie on October 30th at the Westwood Racquet Club on Zuck Road.

Twenty Eight teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York competed in this tournament as well as a women’s team that played later in the evening.

The president of the Erie Pickleball Player Association is hoping that the tournament will bring more attention in order to get a younger audience to play.

“It’s important that the city knows about pickleball, and the more people that play cause the men’s tournament that’s 50 and over, but it’s good we get as much press as we can,” said Bob Borgia, President of the Erie Pickleball Players Association.

Borgia said that this sport would be some nice attention for the community.

