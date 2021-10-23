Wet weather by Sunday evening

Erie, PA (WJET) – The weather on Sunday will be mainly dry through the morning into the early afternoon hours. There will be some limited breaks of sunshine through the 1st half of the day and then clouds will increase in advance of a warm front that will be lifting North.

Sunday Planning Forecast

Showers in advance of the warm front will move from South to North deeper into the afternoon and evening. Light rain will become steady through Sunday night into Monday. This will be a widespread soaking rainfall, with many areas picking up between 1 to 1.5″ of rain by the end of the day Monday.

Rain increases as a warm front lifts north by Sunday evening.

The weather pattern will remain unsettled into Tuesday, with a blustery northerly flow. There will be more showery rain at times on Tuesday, although it will likely be in the form of lake effect rain showers.

1 to 1/2″ of rain is possible Sunday night through Monday evening.

A few of these lake effect showers may linger into Wednesday, before drying out by late Wednesday into Thursday. While it looks like we will get a brief break from the rain showers on Thursday, another round of rain is looking likely by Friday. Overall, it will be pretty unsettled and soggy at times through much of the work week.