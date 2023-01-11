ERIE, PA – Low pressure will move near Erie bringing wet weather initially Thursday. Milder air will again surge north into our area, which will result in rain for much of the day. Some locally heavy rain is possible, too.

Umbrella weather Thursday.

As low pressure moves North, it will wrap around colder air by Friday. Rain will quickly change to wet snow by Friday Morning. At this time, it appears that this system will bring nuisance snow amounts to our area. The highest amounts will likely fall in the lake snow belts in central Erie County.

Wet snow Friday.

Low pressure will continue to lift North by the weekend with any leftover flurries giving way to more sunshine Saturday. It will be cold and windy Saturday, with highs in the upper 20s. More bright sunshine Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s.

Weekend weather.

Stay tuned to JET24/FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any updates on the forecast.