Wetlands within French Creek Watershed now under protection from Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

35 acres of Erie County wetland is now under protection from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

This permanent protection is a forested area within the French Creek watershed in Waterford Township.

The property contains wetlands, forested buffers as well as two streams that flow into Lake LeBoeuf.

The conservancy will own the property and manage it as a natural are open to the public for outdoor recreation.

This money comes from part of $288,000 grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.