What better gift for the holidays than family adoption?

One more reason to save the best gift for last...

11-year-old Carter Wyles is about to get the Christmas surprise of a lifetime.

"This is for you. This is from all of us. OK? All of us." That's his aunt, Leah Kiphart, offering him a final gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Inside; a family photo of the Kipharts, showing Carter's aunt, uncle, and cousins, as well as a very special letter.

"Carter, this is our most recent picture of our family. All of us would love for you to be in the next picture and to be part of our family. Carter, would you like to be a Kiphart and be our son and brother? We love you."

"Haha, what do you think, buddy?"

Carter nodded.

"We're gonna adopt you, Carter."

"I want to thank you so much."

His aunt tells us Carter's adoption status was nearing deadline, about to change, so someone outside the family would be able to adopt him.

"This might have been the last time that we were ever going to see Carter, and felt that it was really important for us to keep him in the family... A lot of people talk about how lucky he is. We are just as fortunate to have him join our family."

And, Carter says, "For me, it was really emotional... It makes me feel good that other people can enjoy, like, my happiness and my family's happiness".

