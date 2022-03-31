(WHTM) — In the most recent NBC News poll, TheHill reports that President Biden’s approval rating has reached a new low. Overall, his approval rating declined to 40% in the survey released Sunday, March 27.

Biden received 50% of the Pennsylvania vote in the 2020 Presidential Election, flipping a state won by former President Donald Trump in 2016.

A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows that 50.4% of Pennsylvania voters do not approve of the job President Biden has done so far in his first term.

The poll was conducted from March 26-28, 2022, interviewing 1,069 Pennsylvanians with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points.

Democratic voters had 77.5% approve of Biden’s job, while Republicans had 83.6% that do not approve of his job thus far.

Hispanic and Latino voters and White voters remained pretty split, while African American voters had a 70.3% approval rating. Asian voters saw a similar approval rating of 64.5%.

Broken down by age group, 18-29-year-olds had the highest approval rating of 71.9% while 50-64-year-olds had the lowest approval of 47.9%. Voters with a college degree or with a postgraduate or higher degree both had around 50% approve of Biden’s job.

Female and male voters both had just above a 45% approval rating, with the other half of voters disapproving and only a small percent unsure/no opinion. Over 65% of nonbinary or others disapprove of Biden so far.

According to The Hill, Biden’s low approval ratings are similar to former President Trump’s around this time of his presidency. He had a national 40% approval in March of his second year in office.

Those who voted for former President Donald Trump had an overwhelming disapproval rating of 90.5%. However, those who voted for President Biden had an approval rating of 84.6%.

Following a pattern, 75.1% of Republican voters said they blame the Biden administration for the rise in gas prices. Other options included COVID-19, gas and oil sanctions against Russia, supply chain disruptions, or gas and oil companies.

TheHill reports that, with November’s midterm elections just around the corner, national survey results revealing a drop in Biden’s approval rating could be concerning for Democrats looking to narrow majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Polling methodology

The WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania poll was conducted from March 26-28, 2022. The general election sample consisted of registered voters in Pennsylvania, n=1,069 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The Republican primary sample consisted of likely voters, n=372, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/-5.0 percentage points. The Democratic primary sample consisted of likely voters, n=471, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/-4.5 percentage points.

The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced.

Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.

The full poll can be reviewed here.