What dream job do Pennsylvanians wish they had?

With many Americans planning on changing careers after the COVID-19 pandemic in what is becoming known as “The Great Resignation,” Business.CenturyLink.com conducted a study to see what career people want to switch to.

According to the findings, Pennsylvanians are aspiring to become photographers. Along the borders of the commonwealth, New Yorkers want to become engineers; Ohioans want to become veterinarians; West Virginians want to become farmers; Virginians want to become lawyers; people from New Jersey want to become artists and those from Maryland want to become singers.

The study first scanned the responses on a wide range of online forums. Then, they used Google Trends to dig into the top 55 jobs from their list and narrowed down their search volume by state over the last year. Finally, they ranked the jobs that had the most Google searches in each state to determine the top dream job in that respective state and the top 10 dream jobs talked about on social media nationwide.

According to social media, the top 10 dream jobs across the country are:

Writer

Teacher

Director

Engineer

Nurse

Artist

Professor

Recruiter

Doctor

Sales Professional

