The estimated Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to over $1 billion after no one won on Tuesday night.

People who are buying tickets are already making plans on how they will spend that money if they win.

One billion dollars is a lot of money. That dollar amount has people here in Erie heading to local stores to purchase tickets.

Many of those people are already making plans with how they will spend that money if they have the lucky ticket on Friday.

“Well if I figured out how to work the machine because I have never done it, I probably would be more kind than I already am to people,” said Rita Weryha, Erie resident.

One woman told us that she plans to help her family, who are out of the country, come to America.

“I’d probably just send half of it to my family in Ukraine and Russia, and then the rest for my parents and myself,” said Mariya Khaebin, Erie resident.

A local teenager who just graduated from high school said that she would use the money to buy her own place to live.

She said that she would also help out some friends and family.

“Buy an apartment, a house, anything that looks nice, but honestly I would also like to help out a couple people. I’m not going to bring it all to myself if it’s one billion dollars. That’s a lot of money for a 19-year-old my age,” said Madison Lloyd, Erie resident.

Other people said that they would treat themselves.

“If I win the Mega Millions I would go out and buy my own island,” said Chris Steiner, Erie resident.

“First thing you want to do when you win that kind of money is go get a financial planner. What I want with a financial planner with two or three hundred eighty million dollars the interest on it would give me a hard time trying to spend it. So that’s what I would spend my time doing, trying to spend it before I die,” said Luther Manus, Erie resident.

“I’d pay off all my bills, then I’d travel around the world,” said Maureen Cammidge, Erie resident.

Cammidge said that two of her destinations while traveling would be Alaska and Europe.

The next drawing will take place on Friday night so you still have plenty of time to get a ticket.