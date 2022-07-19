Money, money, money, that was the big conversation on July 19 at gas stations across Erie.

That’s because on this night you had the chance to win more than half a billion dollars with the Mega Millions Jackpot.

This is a win for local store owners who told us that they have had a huge increase of customers who bought tickets.

“It’s a gamble, but people are taking the chance to hopefully win more than half a billion dollars with the Mega Million Jackpot.

On Tuesday evening, the jackpot was an estimated $555 million dollars.

“I mean half a billion dollars. I mean I’d live like a Roman emperor then,” said Brad, Erie Resident.

“It’s a big boost for our sales when the lottery is big. When the big jackpots get real high we do good in lottery sales. It’s pretty good,” said Bill Rose, Owner of Kelley’s Korner Market and Kreamery.

People said that if they win the Mega Million Jackpot they will keep some of the money and give some away.

“First things first, I’d retire, share it with family and kids. I’d think about politics and a lot of charity. I mean who needs that much money. I’d give a lot to charity,” said Greg, Harborcreek Resident.

“It’s insane. It’s a lot of money. It’s more than for one person to have. I’d help a lot of people,” said Jeremy Sowers, Harborcreek Resident.

The drawing will be held on July 19 at 11:20 on JET 24.