What Erie women can do to protect themselves

High profile murder cases involving violence toward women have been dominating headlines this past week.

With that in mind, Tiarra Braddock reports with what women in the Erie region are doing to protect themselves.

Just last week, one woman was killed in Chicago after apparently ignoring a man’s cat call. There was also the abduction and killing of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter.

In the past two weeks, there have been many cases that involve violence towards women in the U.S.

Although these cases didn’t happen in Erie, an instructor at Lund Martial Arts Academy says it’s important for women to be prepared on how to fend off an attacker. Lund Martial Arts even offers free self-defense classes for women.

“We work on keeping distance if someone grabs you, how to get away from that,” said Lauren Baker, Instructor, Lund Martial Arts Academy.

Lauren Baker teaches the self defense classes. She says it makes her proud to see her students getting stronger and better prepared to protect themselves.

“You look at them and you see them doing their moves, you’re thinking if anyone ever messes with this girl they are in very big trouble,” said Baker.

Besides taking self defense classes, the Owner of Bob’s Gun Shop says more women are buying guns.

He says over the years, the number of women taking classes on how to shoot a gun has increased significantly.

“In general, I’d say 98% of the guns we sell to women are for self defense,” said Bob McDowell, Owner, Bob’s Gun Shop.

Meanwhile, the instructor of Lund Martial Arts says if you want to take a self defense class, all you have to do is get a group of at least four women together and sign up.

You can find out more on how to sign up for these free self defense classes on Lund Martial Arts website.