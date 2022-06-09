After almost a year of compiling evidence, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is now ready for prime time.

Tonight at 8 p.m., the committee says it will present evidence that shows former President Trump laid the groundwork for the attack by repeatedly spreading baseless lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

They also say they will show hours of never before seen footage, along with taped testimony from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who both had senior roles in the Trump Administration.

Thursday’s hearing is just the first of seven hearings.

The committee says they expect to finish presenting their evidence by the end of the month.

We spoke with local politicians and political experts on the impact Thursday’s proceedings could have on our country.

Brian Wilk was live in the control room with more.

A local political expert tells us tonight’s live hearing during prime time is worthy of that sort of attention.

Americans will have the chance for the first time to have access to the entire Jan. 6 insurrection, and all the things that led up to that day.

“Tonight what we’re going to see is exactly what the framers of the constitution hoped Congress would do in moments where we have historic events. And that is to explain what happened to the American people after a thorough investigation,” Dr. Joe Morris, political analyst, Mercyhurst University.

He says the ramifications are very important to the country.

“What we saw on Jan. 6 was very narrowly a group of people preventing democracy from happening,” said Dr. Morris.

Erie Country Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz says the fact that the hearing will be on prime time shows how important the future of democracy is to the American people.

“I think that there are going to be some real, strong revelations that come out of this committee, and particularly for those who voted for Joe Biden because they were afraid of what this country was going to look like under a second term of Donald Trump. This will be a validating moment for those voters,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman.

Republican Erie County Councilman Brian Shank says the hearing’s approach is not fair and balanced.

“I think the timing could be a little suspect also, right before the midterms with the Biden Administration and their ratings going down pretty quick. I don’t know if this is a political ploy to kind of bump the numbers up a little bit and put more focus on the Democrats and not so much on the Republicans,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council.

The hearing will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, and is the first of several televised hearings.