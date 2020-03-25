What the County Executive Stay-at-Home order means

Erie County Executive Director Kathy Dahlkemper today announced the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County.

This individual was reported to be in their 30’s and had recently traveled outside of Erie County. Contact tracing is being conducted by Erie County Department of Health.

The County Executive reiterated that if contact has been made with any of the individuals who have been identified as a positive case, that individual would have been notified.

In an effort to keep ahead of the spread of COVID-19 in Erie County, a stay-at-home order has been made by Governor Tom Wolf and supported by the County Executive.

This order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 25th and will continue until April 6th, 2020.

Here is a run down of the stay-at-home guidelines. The list can also be found at eriecountypa.gov

According to the County Executive’s office individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel.

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets) such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.

Business owners checking on businesses.

Outdoor activities including walking, hiking or running as long as individuals maintain social distancing.

Perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business.

Providing care for a family member or pet in another household.

Any travel related to the provisions of or access to the above mentioned individual activities or life sustaining business activities.

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes pf receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction.

Travel required by law enforcement or court order.

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside of the commonwealth.

The county also announced that the following operations are exempt:

Life-sustaining business activities.

Health care or medical services providers.

Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents including food banks.

Access to child care services for employees of life sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: Child care facilities operating under Department of Human Services. Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process. Group and family child care operating in a residence. Part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure orders.

News Media

Law Enforcement

Federal Government

Religious Institutions

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.

International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.

At this time law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement.

To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station.

Please do not call 911 or the Department of Community and Economic Development to file reports.

Law enforcement officers should refer to Business Order Enforcement Guidance available here.