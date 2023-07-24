Over the past week, several beaches at Presque Isle State Park have been under swimming advisories and/or restrictions. This is causing a lot of people to ask, “what’s the difference?”

Beach 11 is currently under an advisory. According to the Erie County website, a swimming advisory is when swimming is permitted but beach users are recommended to use precautions.

This includes avoiding swallowing lake water, washing your hands before handling food, and avoiding swimming if you have a compromised immune system.

A restriction is when swimming is not permitted. Swimming can resume when water quality testing confirms that E. coli levels have dropped to acceptable limits.