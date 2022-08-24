As ships begin to arrive for the four day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships event.

Safety guidelines are being put in place both on the festival grounds and on the water for boaters along with information on how to get to the event.

Tall Ships Erie is only a few hours away and a public information officer is sharing everything attendees need to know before arriving.

Tall Ships Erie is back. Security measures are being taken to ensure as much security as possible.

A public information officer said that firearms of all kinds will be prohibited including large bags.

“There will be three access points into the event area which will be manned by some of our local law enforcement officers, and they will be conducting just regular brief searches to ensure you’re not bringing in any of those prohibited items,” said Andre Clansy, Public Information Officer of Tall Ships Erie.

Safety is also encouraged on the water for people with boats looking to get a better view of the ships.

A 100 yard safety zone is set in place while the ships are in motion.

“You’ll see buoys along the planned route that the tall ships are going to take and you want to steer clear of those areas just to avoid impeding on their routes and also just kind of maintain that safety,” said Clansy.

To plan ahead for your commute to the festival, various means of transportation will be available to prevent traffic tie ups and make the entire experience seamless for attendees.

Two main streets will be blocked off with minimal parking and to prevent drivers from going directly onto the grounds.

Designated parking areas will be allotted for drivers with transportation to the event available.

“There will be shuttles conducting regular routes ensuring that people can get to the event area without causing any type of unsafe scenarios,” said Clansy.

Click here for more information on the parking and shuttle routes.