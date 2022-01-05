What would Erie residents do if they won the Powerball?

Someone could have the opportunity to start the new year off in a great fashion by possibly winning an estimated $630 million. This is bringing in more people to purchase tickets which is increasing sales for local stores.

People are busy this week buying Powerball tickets while taking their chances to win an estimated $630 million dollars. Some people said that if they are the lucky winner, they have big plans.

“I just want to help the family out because I got a feeling that I’m going to win.” said Nina Jordan, Erie Resident.

“If I won all of that money I’d cry. Then, I’d pay my debts and my family’s debts,” said Peggy Bonniger, Erie Resident.

“You know, like every American dream, be rich, go out and play, travel,” said Michael Brown, Erie Resident.

While some people are excited about the amount of money, others think it might be too much for one person.

“When it gets to a certain point, I think it should be divided into multiple winners. I don’t think anybody needs half a billion dollars. So, I think it’d be nice to give a lot of people money, not just one person,” said Robert Sprickman, Erie Resident.

People are buying tickets at places such as Kelley’s Korner and Country Fair. Employees at both of these places said that they have seen an increase of customers this week and more so with the increase of money in the Powerball.

“It’s been very busy with the Powerball. A lot of people are getting Powerball tickets. I’ve been at the Country Fair for 26 years and I’ve never seen it that busy for the Powerball,” said Mark Moore, Shift Manager at Country Fair.

“Well, with this week, probably one thousand customers I would say. We do a whole lot of lottery.” said Bill Rose, Owner of Kelley’s Korner.

Of all the plans that people have if they win most people said that they would donate some of the money to local charities.

